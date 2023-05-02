The Nurse, a Danish thriller series directed by Kasper Barfoed, tells the tale of Christina Aistrup Hansen (Josephine Park), a nurse who is convicted of four counts of attempted manslaughter.

The series follows Pernille Kurzmann (Fanny Louis Bernth) as she lands her first job straight out of nursing school at the Nykøbing Falster Hospital in Denmark, where she soon befriends fellow nurse Christina who is popular and well-respected – but Pernille soon notices there’s more to her co-worker than meets the eye.

Kurzmann’s discoveries about Hansen lead to one of the most troubling criminal trials in Denmark.

While viewers may expect the horrifying events depicted in the series to be fictional, they are in fact based on a true story, which Danish journalist Kristian Corfixen recorded in the book The Nurse: The True Story Behind One of Scandinavia's Most Notorious Criminal Trials.

If you're wondering what happened to the two nurses at the heart of the true story and where they are now, read on to find out.

Where is Christina Hansen now?

After a trial that lasted almost a month, real-life Christina Aistrup Hansen was initially sentenced to life imprisonment in a Danish prison for three counts of murder.

However, the High Court court reduced her sentence to 12 years in prison after a review saw her charges changed from three counts of murder to four counts of attempted manslaughter. She also lost her licence to practise as a nurse. Hansen is currently serving the 12-year sentence, and is set to be released in 2028.

While writing the book upon which the series is based, Corfixen interviewed Hansen in prison, and wrote that Hansen told her (via Digital Spy): "Many in here talk about one day reaching a point where you come to terms with your judgment. But I haven't gotten there yet."

Where is Pernille Kurzmann now?

Kurzmann still works at Nykøbing Falster Hospital. She changed her name when she married Dr Niels Lunden, who helped her uncover Hansen's crimes and also features in the series.

Before the credits roll on the Netflix drama, a paragraph of text reads: "All nurses from the ER at that time have moved on to different jobs. Except one. Pernille Kurzmann still works as a nurse at Nykøbing Falster Hospital. Today her name is Pernille Kurzmann Lundén."

In an interview with the Danish Nursing Council in 2020, Kurzmann said of her relationship with staff at the hospital following Hansen's trial and conviction: "I have the same bosses, and I actually like them quite a lot. I feel sorry for them because they had no tools or anything to do and intervene in the case.

"I have no doubt that they did their best to support me and their department. They were also caught in the schism between having to take care of me and also taking care of Christina, because she was innocent until proven guilty."

