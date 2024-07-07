As per the synopsis: "One day Tony plucks up the courage to ring Lawrence on-air and soon becomes a "friend of the show” – for the first time in years, he feels listened to. But, as time passes, he starts to interpret Lawrence’s “world view” in dangerous ways.

"The relationship grows into an unhealthy obsession for Tony, until he comes to the realisation that the real Lawrence isn’t the man he purports to be."

In the wonderful world of TV, it's not always the case that series are filmed on location, so is The Night Caller shot in Liverpool or elsewhere? Read on for a full breakdown of the locations used in the new series.

Where was The Night Caller filmed?

Robert Glenister as Tony and Suzanne Packer as Rosa in The Night Caller. Channel 5

The Night Caller is set in and around Liverpool but in fact, the Channel 5 drama was filmed primarily in Dublin with some shots also in Liverpool.

Of course, as per the very nature of the series, we see a lot of Tony in his cab late at night on the streets of Liverpool, ferrying drunken people to and from venues.

Speaking about what it was like filming, Robert Glenister said: "We were filming in Dublin, and it’s interesting seeing a city at night, you do see it in a completely different light. We didn’t use any green screen – I was driving the cab myself a lot, or we were on a low loader with lights and a camera, which was quite exciting going through the clubbing part of Dublin on a Thursday night.

"Everybody wanted to be in the scene after a couple of jars! I loved it, and I got quite good at pressing the fare button casually, I could do it without looking! The low loader is really good because the front wheels are connected to the steering wheel, so you don’t have to concentrate on the driving, you just literally hold onto the steering wheel."

Similarly, director Diarmuid Goggins said of the filming process for The Night Caller: "We shot the majority of the series in Ireland and then sent over a second unit to do a few days in Liverpool and get the backdrop of the city.

"So everything that looks at Robert in the cab was shot in Ireland, and everything that looks out of his window was shot in Liverpool. So, we spent three days in Liverpool, not celebrating the nightlife but filming it! And we got key shots of Anfield and the churches and docks."

He continued: "A lot of series will shoot in different cities to where the story is set these days, and I was apprehensive because sometimes it doesn't work. It's hard to cheat certain parts of the world and I never want to break the illusion for viewers.

"I’ve tried to film a London show in Dublin before for example, and they're very different cities. London is much bigger, it's got far more high-rise architecture and the scale of it is immense, so I don't think that worked.

"But there's much more shared history between Liverpool and Dublin, there's a similarity in the red brick architecture and the docks. When we drove round we realised pretty quickly that they're not a million miles apart. Eagle eyed viewers will probably notice that, but I think it's quite seamless."

The Night Caller airs nightly, starting Sunday 7th July at 9pm on Channel. Episodes will be available for streaming on My5 immediately after they air on Channel 5, with the full box set available from Wednesday at 10pm.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.