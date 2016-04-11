"Season 3 of The Musketeers completes this 30-hour series with ambition and energy", said BBC executive producer Jess Pope, who promised the final season – featuring Rupert Everett as Philippe Achille, Marquis de Feron, the corrupt Governor of Paris, Head of the Red Guard and illegitimate brother to Louis XIII – would be a treat for fans.

"It is packed with action and adventure, fun and drama from the very first opening seconds of episode one to the very end" she explained. "It is a season that will delight its fans and pay off everything they have come to love about the show. Bigger in scale and more serialised than before, it has been real privilege and a joy to produce such a fabulous piece of entertainment for the BBC."

Stars Pasqualino, Burke, Cabrera and Charles all shared their memories of the series and paid tribute to the fans.

More like this

"3 Seasons of The Musketeers was a true, action packed adventure, in every sense of the term. Will miss the world of Dumas, these rich characters, and many of the friendships made along the way", said Cabrera. "A big thank you to the fans of the show, you're the ones that kept us going strong. Hope you enjoy this 3rd and final season as much as the first two. Your support has been wonderful. It's all yours now."

Charles also paid tribute to the show's fans: "The Musketeers - a truly wonderful experience, an enlightening challenge and a memorable three seasons. These characters will never cease to educate us on the notion of Liberty, Fraternity and Equality. They will live forever in our hearts and minds. A huge thank you to our fans of old and new, hope you enjoy the final season. Your loyalty and support is not lost on us. All for one..."

Pasqualino said he was sad to see the show coming to an end, but described his Musketeers adevnture as "truly an incredible experience, which will live with me forever. I had the most amazing time exploring this beautiful world with even more beautiful people."

And Burke paid tribute to the show's lead writers, Simon Ashford and Simon Allen: "It was a thrill to see Simon's Ashford and Allen, stay true to the characters and the setting so brilliantly moulded by Adrian Hodges (and of course A.Dumas) and at the same time really make the show their own."

Advertisement

The Musketeers will return to BBC1 in late spring 2016