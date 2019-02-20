The Man In The High Castle to end with season four
The final season of Amazon Prime Video's long-running drama will be "rocked by war and revolution"
The Man in the High Castle will end with season four, Amazon has revealed.
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video confirmed that season four would be the show's last in a new trailer for the upcoming season.
Based on the alternative history novel by sci-fi author Philip K Dick, The Man in the High Castle explores what it would be like if the Allied Powers had lost the Second World War, and Japan and Germany ruled the US.
The series stars Rufus Sewell, Luke Kleintank and Alexa Davalos.
The final season will apparently be "rocked by war and revolution" as the Resistance becomes a "full-blown rebellion," alongside a new Black insurgent movement which emerges to fight the forces of Nazism and imperialism. Sewell's character Reichsmarschall John Smith meanwhile is drawn towards the portal the Nazis have built to another universe, "and the tantalising possibility of stepping through a gateway to the path not taken."
Executive producer Isa Dick Hackett told Deadline: "I believe fans will be thrilled and satisfied by the epic conclusion we have in store for them."