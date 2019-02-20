Based on the alternative history novel by sci-fi author Philip K Dick, The Man in the High Castle explores what it would be like if the Allied Powers had lost the Second World War, and Japan and Germany ruled the US.

The series stars Rufus Sewell, Luke Kleintank and Alexa Davalos.

The final season will apparently be "rocked by war and revolution" as the Resistance becomes a "full-blown rebellion," alongside a new Black insurgent movement which emerges to fight the forces of Nazism and imperialism. Sewell's character Reichsmarschall John Smith meanwhile is drawn towards the portal the Nazis have built to another universe, "and the tantalising possibility of stepping through a gateway to the path not taken."

More like this

Advertisement

Executive producer Isa Dick Hackett told Deadline: "I believe fans will be thrilled and satisfied by the epic conclusion we have in store for them."