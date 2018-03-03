Now viewers' worst fears have been realised: ITV have confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Rufus Sewell, who plays Lord M, will not appear again in the drama.

This means that the particularly heartbreaking episode ended with the death of not one, but two beloved characters, after the Queen's beloved pup Dash suddenly passed away.

It goes without saying that Sewell, who also stars in Amazon's The Man in the High Castle, will be sorely missed.

Farewell, Lord M.