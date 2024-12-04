The Madness soundtrack: What music features in the Netflix thriller?
The soundtrack has been composed by Philip Klein.
Colman Domingo has returned to our screens in The Madness, a gripping cat-and-mouse thriller that examines the dangers of misinformation and conspiracy theories.
The eight-part series, which is available to watch on Netflix now, follows Muncie Daniels (Domingo), a political commentator-turned-TV pundit who stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos Mountains during a writing retreat.
When it emerges that the murder victim is a known white supremacist, Muncie quickly realises that he’s being framed and a tense fight to prove his innocence ensues.
The gripping thriller is accompanied by a stellar soundtrack composed by Philip Klein, who has previously scored Netflix’s Wish Dragon, The Last Full Measure, Savage Salvation and more.
The soundtrack album composed by Philip Klein for The Madness is listed below:
- Muncie in Red
- Philly State of Mind
- Paranoia Sets In
- Muncie in Black
- No Feds Needed
- New Representation
- The Poconos
- Elena
- Muncie in Violet
- You Outta Moves
- Chasing Ghosts
- Family
- ICU Escape
- The City
- Muncie in Green
- Lucie
- Streets of Philly
- Safe Haven
- Car Chase in Seven
- Only For a While
- I'm Not Going
- Last Contribution to the Circus
- Muncie in Blue (collaboration with Seth Stachowski)
How to listen to The Madness soundtrack
The soundtrack is available to stream on Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music.
