The Madness soundtrack: What music features in the Netflix thriller?

When it emerges that the murder victim is a known white supremacist, Muncie quickly realises that he’s being framed and a tense fight to prove his innocence ensues.

The gripping thriller is accompanied by a stellar soundtrack composed by Philip Klein, who has previously scored Netflix’s Wish Dragon, The Last Full Measure, Savage Salvation and more.

The soundtrack album composed by Philip Klein for The Madness is listed below:

Muncie in Red

Philly State of Mind

Paranoia Sets In

Muncie in Black

No Feds Needed

New Representation

The Poconos

Elena

Muncie in Violet

You Outta Moves

Chasing Ghosts

Family

ICU Escape

The City

Muncie in Green

Lucie

Streets of Philly

Safe Haven

Car Chase in Seven

Only For a While

I'm Not Going

Last Contribution to the Circus

Muncie in Blue (collaboration with Seth Stachowski)

How to listen to The Madness soundtrack

The soundtrack is available to stream on Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music.

