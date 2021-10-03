The Larkins star talks difference between ITV adaptation and Bridgerton

As if starring in the massive Netflix hit Bridgerton was not keeping her busy enough, Sabrina Bartlett has another gig lined up as she will be starring in new series, The Larkins, coming to ITV later this month.

The six-episode series kicks off next Sunday (10th October) and we also have a Christmas special lined up to air shortly after the first batch of episodes have finished. With Bridgerton being renewed for a whopping three more series, Sabrina has been chatting to the press including RadioTimes.com about the differences working on two shows.

And as you may expect, the world of The Larkins is a very different beast from the raunchy and soapy world of Bridgerton.

“Oh, it’s such a joy,” Bartlett said about her new role. “I loved my time on Bridgerton, and I’m so grateful for the experience, but going from wearing a corset and having and playing an opera singer and having this very tightly fixed world to then going and getting muddy and mucky and being able to ride a horse in the rain and wearing Wellington boots every day and having roast puddings and everything… It was actually a complete joy to have such a different world and such a different atmosphere as well.”

Bridgerton has a reputation of being quite a “sexy show” and that’s not quite the case with The Larkins. “The burping, farting, piglets outside, it was just honestly, it was pure joy. For me, I grew up in the countryside, riding horses and playing outdoors and my little sister that running around, quite feral. And for me, it was great to kind of go back to something that I understood that was a part of my life.”

The Larkins will also star Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan.