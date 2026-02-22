ITV miniseries The Lady explores the life of convicted murderer Jane Andrews (Mia McKenna-Bruce), who briefly lived a lavish lifestyle as the dresser of Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York (played by Natalie Dormer).

Things took a disturbing turn, however, when Andrews brutally murdered her lover, Thomas Cressman (Ed Speleers) in 2000, which made major headlines due in no small part to her royal associations.

The Lady explores the years leading up to the crime and its devastating aftermath, including her widely covered Old Bailey trial.

The series was written and produced prior to the release of old emails from Ferguson to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which have been the source of outrage and criticism in recent weeks.

Dormer is among those to have chastised Ferguson publicly, choosing neither to promote The Lady nor to accept her salary, which she instead donated to charities supporting victims of child abuse.

The Lady cast: Who stars in ITV's drama?

Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews in The Lady. Leftbank Pictures for ITV

Here's a quick round-up of the key players in The Lady cast – read on for more detailed profiles on each character and the actor playing them, including where you might have seen them before.

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews

Natalie Dormer as Sarah, Duchess of York

Ed Speleers as Thomas Cressman

Philip Glenister as DCI Keith Douglas

Stephanie Street as DS Smart

Claire Skinner as June Andrews

Laura Aikman as Francesca

Ophelia Lovibond as Aleksandra

Mark Stanley as Charles

Daniel Ryan as David Andrews

Sean Teale as Luis

Ella Bruccoleri as Angela

Mia McKenna-Bruce plays Jane Andrews

(L-R) Mia McKenna Bruce as Jane Andrews, and the real Jane Andrews. Left Bank Pictures for ITV / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Who is Jane Andrews? Jane is a working-class woman from northeast England, who moves to London after getting a job as the dresser of Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. The opportunity initially seems to be a dream come true, giving her the chance to rub shoulders with royalty and other upper-class socialites, while also earning a good salary herself.

However, being so far from her family also means she is without a strong support unit in difficult times, which is particularly significant for somebody with a history of mental health issues.

The Lady depicts the period leading up to the murder of Thomas Cressman in September 2000, which Jane was found guilty of the following year. She served 14 years in prison, before being released on licence.

What else has Mia McKenna Bruce been in? McKenna-Bruce recently won the BAFTA Rising Star Award for her starring role in 2023 coming-of-age drama How to Have Sex. She is also known for Netflix mystery Agatha Christie's Seven Dials and teen drama Get Even as well as CBBC shows Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground.

Natalie Dormer plays Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

(L-R) Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson in The Lady, and the real Sarah Ferguson photographed in 1990. Left Bank Pictures for ITV / Georges De Keerle / Getty Images

Who is Sarah Ferguson? At the time when The Lady is set, Sarah Ferguson was still using her royal title, the Duchess of York, attained through her marriage to the former Prince Andrew (now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor). The series follows her in the twilight years of that unsuccessful relationship and in the immediate aftermath of her divorce.

The Lady star Natalie Dormer has declined from promoting the show due to Ferguson's historic relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She also donated her salary for the show to the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse (via Barnardo's).

She told Variety in September 2025: "Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson's behaviour, which I believe is inexcusable."

What else has Natalie Dormer been in? Dormer is probably best known as Margaery Tyrell in HBO's smash-hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones. She went on to join The Hunger Games franchise with Mockingjay – Parts 1 and 2, where she played rebel filmmaker Cressida. Other credits include The Tudors, Elementary and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Ed Speleers plays Thomas Cressman

Ed Speelers as Tommy in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Who is Thomas Cressman? Thomas is a man who gets into a romance with Jane Andrews. She murdered him when their relationship soured, prompting widespread media coverage in part due to her connection with the Royal Family.

What else has Ed Speelers been in? Speelers has recently appeared in Netflix thriller You, Paramount's Star Trek: Picard and BBC sitcom Black Ops. He's also known for playing Jimmy Kent in Downton Abbey, Stephen Bonnet in Outlander and Eragon in the fantasy film of the same name.

Philip Glenister plays DCI Keith Douglas

Philip Glenister stars in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Who is DCI Keith Douglas? Douglas is the lead detective investigating the suspicious death of Thomas Cressman.

What else has Philip Glenister been in? Glenister has a long list of credits to his name, including Life on Mars, Ashes to Ashes, Steeltown Murders and Apple TV's Foundation. Most recently, he's been seen in UKTV's Bergerac reboot and ITV's After the Flood.

Stephanie Street plays DS Smart

Stephanie Street and Philip Glenister star in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Who is DS Smart? She is DCI Douglas's partner on the case of Thomas Cressman's murder.

What else has Stephanie Street ben in? Recent credits include ITVX biopic Joan, true crime series Until I Kill You, pandemic hospital drama Breathtaking and Channel 4's The Couple Next Door.

Claire Skinner plays June Andrews

(L-R) Mia McKenna-Bruce, Claire Skinner and Daniel Ryan star in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Who is June Andrews? June is the mother of Jane Andrews.

What else has Claire Skinner been in? Skinner is best known for playing Sue Brockman in the long-running BBC sitcom Outnumbered, which returned for a special Christmas episode in 2024. Other credits include Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse, McDonald & Dodds and Riot Women.

Laura Aikman plays Francesca

Laura Aikman stars in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Who is Francesca? Francesca is a wealthy woman who befriends Jane after she joins London's social scene.

What else has Laura Aikman been in? Most recently, Aikman played Sonia in the final two episodes of Gavin & Stacey, and Rachel Duffy in BBC One's crime drama This City is Ours.

Ophelia Lovibond plays Aleksandra

Ophelia Lovibond stars in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Who is Aleksandra? Another of Jane's affluent friends, who holds classist prejudice against her.

What else has Ophelia Lovibond been in? Lovibond's past credits include BBC sitcom W1A, Netflix comedy-drama Feel Good and Apple TV's Trying. She's also known for Sherlock Holmes adaptation Elementary and Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Additionally, Lovibond played the role of Carina, servant to The Collector (Benicio Del Toro), in Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel's What If...?.

Mark Stanley plays Charles

Mark Stanley and Mia McKenna-Bruce star in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Who is Charles? Charles is an earlier romantic partner to Jane Andrews, whom she later marries.

What else has Mark Stanley been in? Stanley recently appeared in Netflix's smash-hit drama Adolescence and ITV's true crime series A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story. Other credits include Game of Thrones, Sanditon, Trigger Point and Happy Valley.

Daniel Ryan plays David Andrews

(L-R) Claire Skinner, Daniel Ryan and Ophelia Lovibond star in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Who is David Andrews? David is the father of Jane Andrews.

What else has Daniel Ryan been in? You may have seen Ryan recently in The Hack (as Tom Watson), Such Brave Girls (as Graham) or The Bay (as DI Manning).

Sean Teale plays Luis

Sean Teale as Luis in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Who is Luis? Luis is another wealthy man, who Jane briefly dates.

What else has Sean Teale been in? Teale has previously starred in X-Men spin-off The Gifted, Netflix thriller Who is Erin Carter? and Disney Plus mystery drama Doctor Odyssey. You might also have spotted him in the second season of BBC drama The Gold, where he played Enriqué.

Ella Bruccoleri plays Angela

(L-R) Caroline Fabar, Natalie Dormer and Ella Bruccoleri star in The Lady. Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Who is Angela? Angela is another employee of Sarah Ferguson.

What else has Ella Bruccoleri been in? Bruccoleri became known to many as Sister Frances on the BBC drama Call the Midwife, holding the role from seasons 8 through 12. Since leaving the cast, she's appeared in ITVX drama Passenger and Apple TV's Down Cemetery Road as well as Netflix period dramas Bridgerton and Agatha Christie's Seven Dials.

On the big screen, she's nabbed roles in Polite Society, Joy, Paddington in Peru and recent slasher trilogy The Strangers: Chapters 1-3.

The Lady premieres on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 22 February 2026.

