Every word of the 15,000 line poem will be performed by stars of stage and screen in a relay reading starting at 9am on Friday 14th August and continuing long into the night.

Simon Russell Beale was first up on Friday morning after Professor Simon Goldhill kicked off proceedings by reading the first 50 lines in Ancient Greek.

Director Rupert Goold said he was inspired by Dermot O'Leary's 24-hour Comic Relief dance-a-thon.

Sherlock's Mark Gatiss, James Bond stars Ben Wishaw and Rory Kinnear, Doctor Who's John Simm and The Widower's Kate Fleetwood will all be taking part throughout the day.

See the full list of performers taking part below

Nikki Amuka-Bird

Adjoa Andoh

Pippa Bennett-Warner

Katie Brayben

Lorna Brown

Simon Callow

Bertie Carvel

Oliver Chris

Simon Coates

Brian Cox

Sinéad Cusack

Adrian der Gregorian

Joe Dixon

Monica Dolan

Amanda Drew

Lisa Dwan

Noma Dumezweni

Tim Dutton

Caroline Faber

Will Featherstone

Stephen Fewell

Susannah Fielding

Deborah Findlay

Annie Firbank

Kate Fleetwood

Barbara Flynn

Naomi Frederick

Mariah Gale

Mark Gatiss

Julian Glover

Simon Goldhill

Scott Handy

Janine Harouni

Kevin Harvey

John Heffernan

Joshua Higgott

Will Houston

Rory Kinnear

Lesley Manville

Eleanor Matsuura

Ian McDiarmid

Tobias Menzies

Hattie Morahan

Jonjo O'Neill

Tim Pigott-Smith

Ben Porter

Prasanna Puwanarajah

Paul Ready

Jenna Russell

Simon Russell Beale

Annabel Scholey

Michael Shaeffer

John Simm

Jonathan Slinger

Sharon Small

Matthew Spencer

Gavin Spokes

Janet Suzman

Tafline Steen

Luke Thompson

Samuel West

Ben Whishaw

Lia Williams

Angus Wright

Hara Yannas