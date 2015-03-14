“One of my mates said ‘Shall I get you a beer?’ and I asked the Comic Relief doctor Greg and he literally turned around to me with a straight face and said, ‘You will die. No.’,” O’Leary laughs, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com today while, of course, nursing some pretty sore knees.

But while a cold pint might have seemed, for want of a better phrase, exactly what the doctor ordered after several hours of hip wiggling, Dermot admits it was the right decision.

“About eight hours later, I said, ‘You made such a good call’. It would have absolutely floored me. That’s the thing about alcohol, it never picks you up, it just makes you more tired.”

With twice-daily cold baths now on the agenda, Dermot admits he “despised” many hours of his charity feat on his feet, but says it was “extraordinary to do”. And the money raised – a whopping £643,336 to be exact – was pretty overwhelming. “I’m over the moon with the amount of money,” Dermot admits, having been visibly emotional during the final reveal. And for him, making it an inclusive event – where everyone from Keith Lemon to Geri Halliwell turned up to join in the action – was a big part of what it was all about.

But that’s it. Dermettes stand down. There shall be no more asking Dermot to dance. This is a warning levelled at me personally, with Dermot admitting, “This has largely come from you by the way, your healthy petition to reinstate the dance.” I only pestered him for a year after his Dermot Dance disappeared from the opening of The X Factor. No biggie…

“That is officially over,” Dermot warns. And if I needed anymore convincing: “I’d be having stern words with your mother.” Yikes.

For highlights from Dermot's Day of Dance check out the @rednoseday Twitter account. Plus check out our round-up of the best action from last night's televised event here.