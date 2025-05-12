But has he finally found his man? And can he finally bring him down?

"Patrick [Robson Green] plays Huw like a spinning top," said Watkins.

"Patrick’s great joy is that Huw is his little plaything. Patrick sees someone in Huw who has been ostracised at work and who is struggling with his family. Robson and I talked about how Patrick toys with him and how much Huw might push back at that.

"Sadly, it’s all part of this dark game of control and manipulation that happens in life. It’s the way that men can control women in relationships. And I think some men like to control whoever it is.

"Patrick gets off on manipulating and who better to manipulate than a detective who is supposed to be super bright?"

Watkins and Robson are joined by a number of other familiar faces, but who do they play? And where have you seen them before?

Find out more about the cast of The Game below.

The Game cast

Jason Watkins as Huw Miller

Robson Green as Patrick Harbottle

Sunetra Sarker as Alice Miller

Indy Lewis as Margot Miller

Amber James as Jenny Atkins

Joshua Hill as Martin Flint

Jenny Rainsford as Tina Oakley

Scott Karim as Paul Oakley

Amy Huberman as Liz Maguire

Simon Harrison as Steve Maguire

Christina Bennington as Ruth Parker

Lewis Ian Bray as Declan

Gordon Kennedy as Frank Byrne

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the cast who play them before, read on.

Jason Watkins plays Huw Miller

Jason Watkins plays Huw Miller. 5

Who is Huw Miller? A former police detective who is still haunted by the case of the Ripton Stalker, which remains unsolved. Huw suffered a mental breakdown after failing to catch the suspect, who taunted him, and retired early from the force.

What else has Jason Watkins been in? His extensive CV includes The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, McDonald & Dodds, Trollied, Des, The Crown, Coma, The Catch, The Trick, W1A and Being Human.

Robson Green plays Patrick Harbottle

Robson Green plays Patrick Harbottle. 5

Who is Patrick Harbottle? A repairman who moves into the house opposite Huw's. Patrick is instantly liked by the rest of the street, but Huw is convinced that he's hiding a dark secret. Could he be the Ripton Stalker?

What else has Robson Green been in? You've probably watched him in Grantchester, Wire in the Blood, Touching Evil, Northern Lights, Soldier Soldier and Strike Back.

Sunetra Sarker plays Alice Miller

Sunetra Sarker plays Alice Miller. 5

Who is Alice Miller? A teacher and Huw's wife.

Speaking about the relationship between Alice and her husband, Sarker said: "They are two very different animals. They are opposites that have attracted. She’s quite an independent, secure, working woman who has been happy that Huw has been a secure, full-time working policeman. The fact that the balance is changing has really rocked her ship."

What else has Sunetra Sarker been in? She's best known for Brookside, Casualty and Ackley Bridge. You might also know her from No Angels, The Chase, Desperate Measures, Safe House, The Bay and Informer.

Indy Lewis plays Margot Miller

Indy Lewis plays Margot Miller. 5

Who is Margot Miller? Huw and Alice's daughter. Margot distanced herself from her father when he started becoming obsessed with the Ripton Stalker case.

Speaking about the dynamic between Margot and Alice, Sarker said: "They’ve got quite a healthy relationship, but Alice has had to bite her tongue and pick a side, which has been Huw, to maintain her marriage. But Alice and Margot have their own secret words and codes. They have had their private chats about Huw."

What else has Indy Lewis been in? You might recognise her from Industry, House of David and La Fortuna.

Amber James plays Jenny Atkins

Amber James plays Jenny Atkins. 5

Who is Jenny Atkins? A former colleague of Huw's and his only real ally on the force.

"It’s nice that they come at this from two different ends of their working lives and bond," said Watkins. "I like the way that Jenny is very straight with Huw. And he does bend the rules. He has probably gone against many of the things that he has tried to teach her because he is so desperate to try to prove that Patrick Harbottle is the one he let get away."

What else has Amber James been in? She's had guest roles in Doc Martin, Vera and Grace.

Joshua Hill plays Martin Flint

Joshua Hill plays Martin Flint. 5

Who is Martin Flint? A detective who used to work with Huw. Unlike Jenny, they don't have any kind of relationship.

What else has Joshua Hill been in? He's appeared in Prime Suspect 1973, Death in Paradise, Life After Life and Ride Out.

Jenny Rainsford plays Tina Oakley

Jenny Rainsford plays Tina Oakley. 5

Who is Tina Oakley? She lives on the same street as Huw and Alice. Tina has young children and is often rushed off her feet.

What else has Jenny Rainsford been in? You probably recognise her from Fleabag. She's also appeared in Showtrial and Silent Witness.

Scott Karim plays Paul Oakley

Scott Karim plays Paul Oakley. 5

Who is Paul Oakley? Tina's husband. He'll regularly go to the pub with Huw and some of their other neighbours.

What else has Scott Karim been in? His credits include The Great, Dracula, Britannia and Holby City.

Amy Huberman plays Liz Maguire

Amy Huberman plays Liz Maguire. 5

Who is Liz Maguire? Another of Huw and Alice's neighbours. She's married but makes her attraction to Patrick clear from the moment she meets him.

What else has Amy Huberman been in? You might know her from The Clinic, Threesome, Striking Out, Harry Wild and Finding Joy.

Simon Harrison plays Steve Maguire

Simon Harrison plays Steve Maguire. 5

Who is Steve Maguire? Liz's husband. He works long hours, which leads Liz, who is often left home alone, to suspect that he's having an affair.

What else has Simon Harrison been in? His credits include Endeavour, Toxic Town and Until I Kill You.

Christina Bennington plays Ruth Parker

Christina Bennington plays Ruth Parker. 5

Who is Ruth Parker? A victim of the Ripton Stalker. She's still traumatised but has tried to rebuild her life.

"Ruth was tortured but survived whilst never seeing her attacker’s face," said Watkins.

What else has Christina Bennington been in? You might have watched her in Nova Jones and Halo.

Additional cast includes:

Gordon Kennedy (Robin Hood) plays Frank Byrne - Huw's neighbour and golfing partner.

- Huw's neighbour and golfing partner. Lewis Ian Bray (Patience) plays Declan - the original suspect in the Ripton Stalker case.

The Game airs on 5 from Monday 12th May at 9pm.

