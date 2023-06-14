The Full Monty soundtrack: Full list of songs in original film and Disney Plus series
Let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we?
The seminal British film, The Full Monty, is being given the spin-off treatment thanks to Disney Plus. Being released on the streaming platform this week, the new series sees many of the same familiar faces reprise their roles from the original 1997 film.
It's now 25 years later and the eight-part series will follow the gang as they navigate "the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors", according to the series synopsis.
It adds: "The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades."
The original film was home to some musical gems such as You Can Leave Your Hat On and We Are Family - but will the series follow suit in weaving in some catchy favourites? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to The Full Monty film and the new Disney Plus series.
The Full Monty soundtrack: What songs are featured in the Disney Plus series?
Oli Julian (Sex Education, Catastrophe, Code 404) is the composer of the new FX original series The Full Monty. The new series also features some tunes from all over the globe, as well as from the decades. Read on for the songs featured in the 2023 series of The Full Monty.
Episode 1 - Levelling Up
- You Sexy Thing - Hot Chocolate
- Wet Dream - Wet Leg
- Temptation - Heaven 17
- Don't Get Me Wrong - Pretenders
- BOO - USNA, Santino Browne
Episode 2 - Supply Chain Economics
- Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Gotta Be Unforgettable - Katie Thompson, Jermain Brown & Dion
Episode 3 - La Vie En Rose
- French Shanty 1 - Udi Harpaz featuring Iliya Magalnik
- Où est billie? (Remasterisé) - Oxmo Puccino & Jazzbastards
- Forget You - Cee Lo Green
- Ca Plane Pour Moi - Plastic Bertrand
- Laisse Béton - Renaud
- La Vie En Rose - Edith Piaf
Episode 4 - Homing
- Caught Out There - Kelis
- Needle In a Haystack - The Velvelettes
- Love Really Hurts Without You - Billy Ocean
Episode 5 - Re-Homing
- Movin' On Up - Primal Scream
- I Can See Clearly Now - Johnny Nash
Episode 6 - Welcome to the Job of Your Dreams
- Here Comes That Feeling - The Gaylettes
- You Can Leave Your Hat On - Tom Jones
Episode 7 - No Man Left Behind
- Hobbies 2 - Self Esteem
- If I Had $1,000,000 - Barenaked Ladies
- lovely (remix) - Billie Eilish featuring Khalid
Episode 8 - It's Not The Waking, It's The Rising
- Demons - STARS
- Nina Cried Power - Hozier
- Not The Only Road - Richard Hawley
The Full Monty soundtrack: What songs are featured in the original film?
Of course, the film was a popular hit, but so were the tracks featured in the film! The Full Monty original soundtrack is available to purchase via Amazon.
The full soundtrack list is as follows.
- The Zodiac
- You Sexy Thing - performed by Hot Chocolate
- You Can Leave Your Hat On - Tom Jones
- Moving On Up - M People
- Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) - Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
- Full Monty - Anne Dudley
- The Lunchbox Has Landed - Anne Dudley
- "Land of 1,000 Dances" - Wilson Pickett
- Rock and Roll Part 2 - Gary Glitter
- Hot Stuff - Donna Summer
- We Are Family - Sister Sledge
- Flashdance... What A Feeling '95 - Irene Cara
- The Stripper - Joe Loss & his Orchestra
