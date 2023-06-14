It's now 25 years later and the eight-part series will follow the gang as they navigate "the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors", according to the series synopsis.

The seminal British film, The Full Monty , is being given the spin-off treatment thanks to Disney Plus. Being released on the streaming platform this week, the new series sees many of the same familiar faces reprise their roles from the original 1997 film.

It adds: "The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades."

The original film was home to some musical gems such as You Can Leave Your Hat On and We Are Family - but will the series follow suit in weaving in some catchy favourites? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to The Full Monty film and the new Disney Plus series.

The Full Monty soundtrack: What songs are featured in the Disney Plus series?

Destiny (Talitha Wing) and Gaz (Robert Carlyle) in The Full Monty. Ben Blackall/FX

Oli Julian (Sex Education, Catastrophe, Code 404) is the composer of the new FX original series The Full Monty. The new series also features some tunes from all over the globe, as well as from the decades. Read on for the songs featured in the 2023 series of The Full Monty.

Episode 1 - Levelling Up

You Sexy Thing - Hot Chocolate

Wet Dream - Wet Leg

Temptation - Heaven 17

Don't Get Me Wrong - Pretenders

BOO - USNA, Santino Browne

Episode 2 - Supply Chain Economics

Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Gotta Be Unforgettable - Katie Thompson, Jermain Brown & Dion

Episode 3 - La Vie En Rose

French Shanty 1 - Udi Harpaz featuring Iliya Magalnik

Où est billie? (Remasterisé) - Oxmo Puccino & Jazzbastards

Forget You - Cee Lo Green

Ca Plane Pour Moi - Plastic Bertrand

Laisse Béton - Renaud

La Vie En Rose - Edith Piaf

Episode 4 - Homing

Caught Out There - Kelis

Needle In a Haystack - The Velvelettes

Love Really Hurts Without You - Billy Ocean

Episode 5 - Re-Homing

Movin' On Up - Primal Scream

I Can See Clearly Now - Johnny Nash

Episode 6 - Welcome to the Job of Your Dreams

Here Comes That Feeling - The Gaylettes

You Can Leave Your Hat On - Tom Jones

Episode 7 - No Man Left Behind

Hobbies 2 - Self Esteem

If I Had $1,000,000 - Barenaked Ladies

lovely (remix) - Billie Eilish featuring Khalid

Episode 8 - It's Not The Waking, It's The Rising

Demons - STARS

Nina Cried Power - Hozier

Not The Only Road - Richard Hawley

The Full Monty soundtrack: What songs are featured in the original film?

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Of course, the film was a popular hit, but so were the tracks featured in the film! The Full Monty original soundtrack is available to purchase via Amazon.

The full soundtrack list is as follows.

The Zodiac You Sexy Thing - performed by Hot Chocolate You Can Leave Your Hat On - Tom Jones Moving On Up - M People Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) - Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel Full Monty - Anne Dudley The Lunchbox Has Landed - Anne Dudley "Land of 1,000 Dances" - Wilson Pickett Rock and Roll Part 2 - Gary Glitter Hot Stuff - Donna Summer We Are Family - Sister Sledge Flashdance... What A Feeling '95 - Irene Cara The Stripper - Joe Loss & his Orchestra

