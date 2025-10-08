Penned by Poldark screenwriter Debbie Horsfield, The Forsytes follows an upper-class family of stockbrokers across multiple generations, set against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving late-Victorian world.

The show focuses on the battle between Soames Forsyte (Home and Away’s Joshua Orpin) and his cousin Jolyon (Fate: The Winx Saga’s Danny Griffin) as they clash over who will take over the family firm.

A trailer was previously unveiled, giving fans a first look at this clash between the cousins, as well as a glimpse at Gibson as Soames's wife, Irene Heron, and Eleanor Tomlinson (The Couple Next Door) as Louisa Byrne, Jo's first love.



The cast also features Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era) as Frances Forsyte and Stephen Moyer (True Blood) as Jolyon Forsyte Sr.

Stephen Moyer as Jolyon Forsyte Sr and Jack Davenport as James Forsyte in The Forsytes. 5

A second instalment was confirmed back in June, despite the first series not having aired yet.

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, 5, said at the time: “We are excited to announce that production has begun on the second series of The Forsytes.

"With the first series set to air soon, this early commitment to a second chapter is a testament to the strength of the stories and characters that we know our audience will embrace.

"We look forward to sharing even more of this rich and compelling series.”

Damien Timmer, CCO & Founder of Mammoth Screen, added: “We can’t wait for the world to see series 1 of The Forsytes, and we’re so pleased to be getting ahead of ourselves and starting on this thrilling second series with Debbie Horsfield’s irresistible scripts and our glorious – and ever expanding – cast.”

The Forsytes will launch on 5 on Monday 20th October at 9pm.

