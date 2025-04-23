"I do remember that when we got the last episode and there was the finger thing in the script [when an unconscious Jack, who was in hospital, unexpectedly showed signs of life], we were like, 'Ha!' We didn't sign up for multiple series."

And you might also be surprised to hear that that particular detail wasn't in the original script.

"We were talking about that scene and they said just stick in a little finger twitch, just in case people like it and then you can come back," said Tom Mison, who has reprised his role as Jack for the sophomore season.

"It wasn’t in the script, it made it into a rewrite because we’d already shot it, so they said go on, just give your finger a twitch. There was a whole thing with the producer saying, 'Well, you never know. Give an opening...'"

Read more:

Mison went on to say that it's "very rare" he expects a show to return for another outing in the current climate.

"Mainly because things are cancelled so often, and now it seems to be par for the course that you get really invested in a show and then it's taken off before you get a really, truly satisfying ending," he added.

"So I'm just pleased that enough people watched it and Paramount were very happy with it that they gave us a chance to explore a bit more. But no, I never [expect renewals].

"Maybe it's me just being too middle class, self-deprecating that I always expected it would end. But I was really relieved that it did get another one."

Tom Mison as Jack. Paramount Plus

The Ex-Wife season 2, which is available to stream in full now, picks up three years after the dramatic events of season 1.

"Tasha is on the run with her daughter Emily, living off-grid in Cyprus doing cleaning jobs and struggling to survive," reads the official synopsis.

"In London, Jack’s ex-wife Jen has moved on with her life, is engaged to a new man in Connor, but is still hiding the secret of faking Emily’s death.

"When Jack is released early from prison, their lives are turned on their heads."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alongside Buckens and Mison, Jordan Stephens has returned as Tasha's friend Sam, while Merlin's Katie McGrath has replaced Janet Montgomery as Jen.

"With the shadow of the past haunting the characters, attempts at moving on only bring Jack closer to discovering his daughter is still alive and reveal the dark secret they have all kept from him," continues the logline.

"As a tangled web of lies threatens to unravel, who can each of them really trust, can anyone truly change, and how far will a parent go to protect their child?"

The Ex-Wife season 1 is available to stream on My5. Season 2 will stream on Paramount+ in 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.