The series airs on BBC Two and via BBC iPlayer next month, with those outside the UK able to watch it on Amazon Prime Video shortly after its British premiere.

Emily Blunt is out for revenge in the latest trailer for upcoming Western The English .

The Honourable Woman's Hugo Blick penned and directs the drama, which stars Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman who teams up with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) to kill the man who killed her son.

The pair will embark on a journey across 1890 mid-America, which the BBC described as "a violent landscape built on dreams and blood".

It certainly looks like it in the epic trailer, which shows snippets of the obstacles they'll have to overcome if they want to reach their final destination, and teases the unique bond they'll develop on the way.

Though there's clearly an emotional heart to the story, there's also plenty of action to look forward to too, with both characters wielding rifles and Blunt's Lady Cornelia even aiming a bow and arrow at an unseen foe. See for yourself below:

"Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past," the BBC said.

Luckily we don't have too long to wait before we discover what it might be.

The English launches on BBC Two on Thursday 10th November. All episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Outside of the UK, The English will launch in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics on Amazon Prime Video on 11th November.

