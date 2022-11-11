The show follows America, 1890 - two strangers who are drawn together in the violent landscape in 1890 America, and it has a star-studded cast including Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes and Toby Jones.

New BBC Two Western series The English is now available in full on BBC iPlayer, and as well as having a musical score befitting of the landscape in which it is set the show also features an ear-worm filled soundtrack.

Blunt plays Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman out for revenge against the man responsible for the death of her son. Meanwhile Spencer plays Eli Whipp, a retired Pawnee scout out to claim his birthright.

The series comes from Hugo Blick, who is best known for his work on previous shows including Black Earth Rising, The Honourable Woman and The Shadow Line.

The soundtrack includes songs from Ora Cogan, Tom McRae and The Wailin’ Jennys amongst others, with at least one recognisable song featuring in almost every episode in the six-part run.

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack and musical score for The English on BBC Two.

The English composer

Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp and Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke in The English. Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

The series's musical score has been composed by Federico Jusid.

Jusid's work can be heard in previous series such as Gran Reserva and 2018's Watership Down, as well as the films Life Itself, Exodus: Gods and Kings and The Secret in Their Eyes. The latter won the the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 82nd Academy Awards in 2010.

The English soundtrack: Every song featured in the BBC Two drama

Episode 1 - What You Want and What You Need

Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke in The English. Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Some Say (I Got Devil) – Melanie

Episode 2 - Path of the Dead

Rafe Spall as David Melmont in The English. Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Into Dust – Mazzy Star

Episode 3 - Vultures on the Line

Tom Hughes as Thomas Trafford in The English. Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Katie Cruel – Ora Cogan

Episode 4 - The Wounded Wolf

Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp in The English. Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

You Cut Her Hair – Tom McRae

Episode 6 - Cherished

Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke and Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp in The English. Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Crucify Your Mind – Rodriguez

Long Time Traveller – The Wailin’ Jennys

American Tune – Crooked Still

The English continues on BBC Two on Thursdays and all episodes are available on BBC iPlayer now.

