The Drowning episode 3 explained: Is Daniel really Jodie’s son?

Jodie (Jill Halfpenny) is convinced that a local teenager is her long-lost son.

The Drowning

Published:

*Warning: spoilers ahead for The Drowning episode three*

The final moments of Channel 5’s The Drowning episode two saw teenager Daniel learn the truth about his music teacher, Jodie (Jill Halfpenny): that she had a young son, Tom (Cody Molka), who had gone missing nine years ago, and that she believed Daniel to be that same child.

What’s more is that Daniel believed her, also becoming convinced that he is Tom – and that his overprotective father, Mark (Rupert Penry-Jones in The Drowning cast), abducted him as a child.

The Drowning episode three began with a flashback to the day Tom went missing, in which we saw the young boy apparently carried away by an unseen adult.

In the present-day, Jodie is determined that now she has Daniel with her, she won’t lose him a second time, and arranges for a DNA test and fake passports – all unbeknownst to Mark, who threatens Jodie and accuses her of trying to “steal” Daniel away, unaware of just how accurate his suspicions are.

Unnerved by Mark’s accusations, Jodie decides not to wait for the results of the home DNA test, and leaves town with Daniel.

The Drowning episode three
Channel 5

The action picks up when the pair are stopped at the border. Jodie is arrested, and both she and Daniel take a second DNA test at the police’s request.

Meanwhile Jodie’s increasingly creepy brother, lawyer Jason (who was always too nice from the start, as discussed in our The Drowning review), acts very suspiciously when he learns of Jodie’s arrest, and calls an unknown individual to ask for a mysterious “favour”. As his mum (also acting suspiciously) says, he owes Jodie – but for what reason?

Mark also has a mysterious phone call, in which he becomes angry over having to take a DNA test, before suggesting that he hire a criminal lawyer.

At the end of the episode, the results of this second, police DNA test come in, and a police officer and Jason race into Jodie’s cell to tell her the news: Daniel’s DNA is a match with her, and not with Mark. In other words, Daniel is Tom, and Jodie was right all along – she is his mother.

She bursts into tears with relief – but with a whole fourth episode to go, is the story really that simple? What was the favour that Jason called in, and why does he “owe” sister Jodie? Was Mark’s phone call an admission of guilt, or a red herring?

And most pressing of all: how did Tom go missing all those years ago?

The Drowning will conclude tomorrow on Channel 5. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

The Drowning

The Drowning
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
