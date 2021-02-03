Exclusive – The Drowning episode 3 teaser sees Mark threaten Jodie

Episode three of Channel 5 thriller The Drowning airs tonight, and we have an exclusive clip teasing a confrontation between Jodie (Jill Halfpenny in The Drowning cast) and Mark (Rupert Penry-Jones).

*Warning: spoilers ahead for The Drowning episodes one and two*

At the end of The Drowning episode two, teenager Daniel (Cody Molka) ran away from home and visited Jodie, before finally putting together the pieces about her and her long-lost son, Tom, and realising she believes him to be that same boy.

In our exclusive clip, it appears Daniel’s architect father, Mark, has also learnt about Jodie’s suspicions, and decides to threaten her. Taking her to an empty building site that he’s working on, he confronts her.

“I think we’re both looking for answers,” he tells a visibly unsettled Jodie.

When she accuses him of keeping secrets about his late wife, he responds: “You’re the one that’s hiding something. What kind of man do you think I am? Do you think I’m just gonna sit back and let you take him from me?” he says, before adding: “You think he’s the boy you lost, don’t you? Now you’re trying to steal him from me.

“You’ve convinced him that you’re his mother. This ends now.”

As Jodie attempts to leave, he holds up his keys, revealing that he’s locked the front door.

The thriller also stars the likes of Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials), Jonas Armstrong, and Babs Olusanmokun, and is stripped across four consecutive nights on Channel 5, concluding on Thursday.

The Drowning episode three airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 5. The series will conclude tomorrow. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.