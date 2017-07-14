“I loved wearing 1950s skirts, but I’m not a massive fan of the Queen’s choice of wardrobe,” Foy revealed to Entertainment Weekly, “I think when she was younger she didn’t have to have the uniform, she was more free.

“But as she gets older in the second season, she becomes much more like, “This is what I wear for work.” You start to see the formation of the Queen as she looks now — the hair and everything."

Foy has just received an Emmy nomination for portrayal of the Queen in The Crown, but she and Smith will both depart the show following this series, as it moves into the latter stages of the Queen’s life.

A shame, because the Queen's outfits get a lot more interesting.

The Crown season two is likely to cover the fallout of the Kennedy assassination, as well as claims surrounding Prince Phillip's alleged affairs.

Foy said that season two will take a "very different" direction compared with the first run: "the period of time is moving on, so it does feel very different."

She also hinted that more troubles were in store for the Queen and Prince Phillip, saying that fans who are hoping for a 'happily ever after' will be disappointed.

"That’s all you want, for them to work things out, but it only gets worse in the second series. It’s like, bloody hell, it’s just awful!" she said.

The Crown lands on Netflix on December 8th