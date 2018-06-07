“I’ve definitely started prepping,” Bonham Carter told Variety. “It’s exciting. We start in a few weeks, and I think we’re all — we’re completely terrified. I think also because the first two seasons were such a success, we have the onus of inheriting the responsibility of doing justice to all these genuinely famous people, and then on top of it, inheriting them from this previous generation of actors who’ve done such good jobs."

Bonham Carter's confirmation that filming begins in a few weeks matches what star Olivia Colman told RadioTimes.com earlier in 2018, when she revealed that filming begins in July.

Seasons three and four of the drama will span the years 1964-76, with series one and two having covered the early years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, from 1947-63 – hence the decision to cast new actors ahead of the time leap.

“None of us look at all like our previous generation,” Bonham Carter said. “We don’t actually look like our real people either. I don’t look like Margaret. I don’t think Olivia looks particularly like the Queen, but it’s interesting. We just have to try and create some sort of essence. The good thing is that all the characters are so multifaceted, so we will probably capture different bits.”

But she does think she has one thing over her predecessor: "I mean, I'm short - Vanessa could never be short," she said. "And Margaret was five foot."

The Crown season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix UK in 2019