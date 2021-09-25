The Crown season 5 release date confirmed by Imelda Staunton

Netflix has confirmed the release date of The Crown season five – and we got to see Imelda Staunton in character as Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Staunton’s turn in the royal biopic is one of many changes and recently we got our first glimpse of Tenet’s Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, alongside Dominic West confirmed as The Crown’s new Prince Charles.

The release date was revealed as part of Netflix event TUDUM, the streamer’s fan event broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channel and Staunton herself was on hand to tell us when we will be able to watch it.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

We have a bit of a wait on our hands which does not come as a surprise as the penultimate series of The Crown will land in November 2022 – let’s hope the next 14 months whizz by!

Staunton inherits the role of Queen from Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. Speaking to Radio Times, Colman expressed her support for Staunton. “Imelda is extraordinary and she’s going to do it all much better than me. I can’t wait to watch what she does,” she said. Colman added she “wouldn’t dare” pass on any advice on tackling the role.

Season five will focus on the beginning of the ’90s, with John Major taking over as PM. The Queen has said herself that 1992 was an “annus horribilis” (aka a horrible year), including the official separation between Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Starring in The Crown cast alongside Staunton, West and Debicki will be Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.

Advertisement

You can watch seasons 1-4 of The Crown right now on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.