However, on closer inspection this little detail doesn't line up with the history of British TV.

The third season of The Crown takes place across the years 1964 to 1977, but morning television as we know it today didn't make its debut until January 1983 with the BBC's Breakfast Time.

ITV followed suit the following month with rival show Good Morning Britain which ran for 10 years.

So, it would have been impossible for the royal couple to watch breakfast television during that time period, suggesting a little bit of artistic license was taken for that particular moment.

The third season of The Crown saw a major cast shake-up to accommodate its time jump, with Olivia Colman taking over from Claire Foy in the lead, Tobias Menzies stepping in for Matt Smith as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter picking up where Vanessa Kirby left off as Princess Margaret.

A fourth season of the show has already been confirmed and will continue with the same cast.

The Crown is on Netflix from Sunday, 17th November