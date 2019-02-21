The series further explores the murder of 18-year-old Baltimore County High School student Hae Min Lee in 1999. Her boyfriend, Adnan Syed, was convicted for first-degree murder.

The story became a global obsession after journalist Sarah Koenig investigated the case for the first season of her podcast Serial in 2014, with the series presenting new evidence.

Its popularity saw Syed’s case reviewed with the 38-year-old still hoping to face a retrial after his conviction was overturned in 2016.

The new four-part documentary will present updates on the case, including new audio recordings from Syed in prison, as well as interviews with his defence team, the Syed family, and friends and family of Hae Min Lee.

More like this

Old archive footage, documents from case files and personal stories are presented alongside new faces who feature in the investigation but were not previously mentioned in Serial. The documentary also shows the work of private investigators, and promises “a new chapter” in the story.

The investigation is brought to light by filmmaker Amy Berg, who received an Oscar nomination for her 2006 film Deliver Us From Evil – documenting sex abuse cases in the Roman Catholic Church.

Advertisement

The Case Against Adnan Syed is set to premiere on 10th March on HBO