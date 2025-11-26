More than three years after season 2 aired, a first-look image for The Capture season 3 has now been revealed, showing Holliday Grainger back in action as Rachel Carey.

The image, which you can see below, shows Rachel stood in an interview room, with her image being reflected multiple times in the mirror behind her.

The exact release date for season 3, which is once again written by Ben Chanan, has yet to be revealed, but we do know it will be airing in Spring 2026 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

As already announced, season 3 will see Killian Scott (Kaos) take on a pivotal role, in the same way Callum Turner and Paapa Essiedu played co-leads alongside Grainger in seasons 1 and 2 respectively.

Holliday Grainger as Rachel Carey in The Capture season 3. BBC

Meanwhile, returning cast members include Indira Varma as Khadija Khan, Ben Miles as Danny Hart, Lia Williams as Gemma Garland, Ginny Holder as DI Nadia Latif, Ron Perlman as CIA agent Frank Napier, Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks, Tessa Wong as DC Chloe Tan and Daisy Waterstone as Abigail Carey.

Season 3 picks up 12 months after the huge season 2 cliffhanger, which saw Rachel broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service’s clandestine video manipulation programme known as Correction.

The synopsis for the new season says: "Amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, Carey has become Acting Commander of Counter Terrorism Command, determined to regain the public’s trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system.

"And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness.

"The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media. The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings? Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?"

The Capture season 3 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in Spring 2026. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix now.

