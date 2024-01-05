Here's a look at how its final heart-pounding episode went down.

The Brothers Sun ending explained

What happened after the shootout?

Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun in The Brothers Sun. Michael Desmond/Netflix © 2023

After their leadership meeting was interrupted by both the new rival gang known as the Boxers and the Los Angeles police, every major triad figure from Taiwan is now either dead or behind bars – well, apart from the new Most Wanted, Big Sun (Johnny Kou), who managed to flee from the carnage with his heir apparent Charles (Justin Chien) in tow.

On their return to the safe house, Big Sun seems more wounded about his estranged wife Eileen (Yeoh) plotting to ascend to the throne than from any gunfire.

And to get his revenge, the evildoer commands Charles to kill the person she loves more than anyone in the world, her geeky son Bruce (Sam Song Li).

Did Charles go through with the murderous plan?

Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun and Justin Chien as Charles Sun in The Brothers Sun. Michael Desmond/Netflix

For a brief moment, it looked as though Charles was about to do the unthinkable and do away with the younger sibling he'd only just got to know (and begrudgingly love) again after 10 years apart.

But despite giving him a bit of a pasting in the bathroom, the trained assassin can't go through with pulling the trigger. Things get a little heated again when Bruce suggests killing their father in retaliation.

However, Charles eventually calms down when Eileen explains that unwavering loyalty is the only thing that Big Sun cares about.

Charles agrees to exit the Jade Dragons for good, but needs to tell his father face-to-face first. "The only thing you are leaving is this country," comes the inevitable response.

Yet, instead of shooting Charles, Big Sun once again puts a hit on Bruce, and this time Eileen, too, but instructs minion Xing (Jenny Yang) to do the dirty work.

Charles kills two other underlings in an attempt to stop her. However, after being caught discharging a weapon on a busy main road, he's taken in by police.

Charles tries to bargain with Alexis (Highdee Kuan), the childhood friend he's reconnected with since returning to LA, and who's also been covertly monitoring him as the city's assistant district attorney.

While she's sympathetic to his plight, she understandably refuses to let him free. Alexis does, however, offer him full immunity and protection if she reveals Big Sun's whereabouts, but still resolutely sticking to the triad code of honour, he keeps schtum.

What happened to Eileen and Bruce?

Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun and Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun. in episode 108 of The Brothers SunMichael Desmond/Netflix © 2023

In the end, Charles didn't need to come to the rescue anyway. Following yet another kinetic fight sequence, Eileen strangles Xing with a phone cord and Bruce heads down to the police station to inform his brother he's now going to deal with the whole psychopathic dad situation and become a first-time assassin.

"Are you going to improvise him to death?" a bewildered Charles asks, a funny callback to Bruce's improv comedy ambitions.

The latter's boast about his laser tag prowess doesn't do much to convince, either, though eventually Charles agrees to reveal his dad’s location.

Does Bruce kill his father?

Johnny Kou as Big Sun and Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun. in episode 107 of The Brothers SMichael Desmond/Netflix © 2023

Unsurprisingly, Bruce doesn't actually go through with his plan. In fact, he almost seems to be pondering a move over to the dark side when Big Sun begins applauding his bravery for pulling a gun on him, something Charles never "had the guts" to do.

But after pointing out that his hands are too shaky to pull the trigger, Bruce haphazardly puts a bullet in his father's chest.

"You can't even shoot right," the injured gangster moans. "I made sure to avoid any major arteries," explains an apologetic Bruce before amusingly offering a blanket.

Her son might not have inflicted any long-lasting damage, yet Eileen soon does, disguising herself as a nurse to change his medical records and administer insulin that will leave him "weak, unable to move and unable to speak".

Is that the end of the Jade Dragons?

Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun, Justin Chien as Charles Sun and Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun in The Brothers Sun. Michael Desmond/Netflix © 2023

Surprisingly not. Having rediscovered a taste for the gangster life, Eileen announces plans to head back to Taiwan and "remake the triads in my image – smarter, more organised and more legitimate".

While Charles initially looks like making the opposite choice, he eventually decides to put his bakery dreams on hold and return to his homeland to help his mum maintain the family business.

In the closing montage, Bruce is seen continuing his medical degree, smashing it on stage with the famous Groundlings troupe and making eyes with a fellow student who, unlike his last love interest, hopefully won't turn out to be a crazed, murderous honeytrap.

