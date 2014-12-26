"Kate Moss is the absolute icing on the cake," said Walliams. "I love that we have the world's most famous supermodel in The Boy in the Dress on BBC1 at Christmas."

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6JDTCL7Dio

So, ahead of The Boy in the Dress, here are Moss's other best TV moments, from a pout-off with Dawn French to playing Vicky Pollard's on a Little Britain charity sketch.

Kate Moss and Dawn French try to out-pout and out-pose each other...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPQpqTEJco8

Kate Moss as Vicky Pollard's twin sister, Katie, in a Little Britain sketch for Red Nose Day in 2006 at the Hammersmith Apollo in West London.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7b8lWRahxyY

Kate Moss in an Absolutely Fabulous Sport Relief sketch with Stella McCartney and David Gandy in 2012.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeXiWbCMEiE

In a Gogglebox celebrity special for Stand Up to Cancer 2014, Kate Moss watched Strictly and X Factor and declared her "obsession" with Andrea (Faustini). Naomi Campbell and Noel Gallagher joined her and ate copious amounts of Monster Munch crisps.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xW-If7_z1WQ

And finally, here's the time Kate Moss described a surprise present from her then-boyfriend Johnny Depp. "He gave me diamond necklace that he had hidden down the crack of his arse". What a charmer.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dKluJDV0B4