The best of Kate Moss on TV
As the supermodel guest stars in David Walliams's BBC1 Christmas comedy Boy in a Dress, here are her other top small-screen appearances...
Kate Moss is one of the most successful models in catwalk history, and although we're forever seeing her face on ad campaigns, we very rarely hear her actually speak. But in the last few years Moss has had some stellar TV cameos, where she's been witty, self-deprecating and fun to watch.
Her most recent TV appearance is in David Walliams' family drama The Boy in the Dress (Boxing Day, 6.55pm on BBC1) alongside Jennifer Saunders, Blackadder's Tim McInnerny, Goodness Gracious Me star Meera Syal and The Inbetweeners' James Buckley.
"Kate Moss is the absolute icing on the cake," said Walliams. "I love that we have the world's most famous supermodel in The Boy in the Dress on BBC1 at Christmas."
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6JDTCL7Dio
So, ahead of The Boy in the Dress, here are Moss's other best TV moments, from a pout-off with Dawn French to playing Vicky Pollard's on a Little Britain charity sketch.
More like this
Kate Moss and Dawn French try to out-pout and out-pose each other...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPQpqTEJco8
Kate Moss as Vicky Pollard's twin sister, Katie, in a Little Britain sketch for Red Nose Day in 2006 at the Hammersmith Apollo in West London.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7b8lWRahxyY
Kate Moss in an Absolutely Fabulous Sport Relief sketch with Stella McCartney and David Gandy in 2012.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeXiWbCMEiE
In a Gogglebox celebrity special for Stand Up to Cancer 2014, Kate Moss watched Strictly and X Factor and declared her "obsession" with Andrea (Faustini). Naomi Campbell and Noel Gallagher joined her and ate copious amounts of Monster Munch crisps.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xW-If7_z1WQ
And finally, here's the time Kate Moss described a surprise present from her then-boyfriend Johnny Depp. "He gave me diamond necklace that he had hidden down the crack of his arse". What a charmer.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dKluJDV0B4