He also admitted that he felt incapable of sustaining a relationship and that he didn't have the time for it, right as, unbeknownst to him, his girlfriend Claire was on the other side of the door.

Now, with season 3 available to stream on Disney Plus, White has explained where we find Carmy at the start of the season, saying: "Carmy is continuing to do what he does best, I think, which is be incredibly avoidant of all the issues that he has going on, and that's what you'll see."

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Speaking specifically about how Carmy has been impacted by the end of season 2, White added: "I do get out of the walk-in refrigerator and that's good.

"And then I think Carmy does what he does, which is he sort of buries himself back into his work and really tries to challenge himself. And in doing so he really challenges everybody around him and I think becomes quite challenging to be around as well."

Alongside White, The Bear continues to star Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson.

The synopsis for season 3 says that it follows the central characters as they "do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business".

The synopsis continues: "It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity."

