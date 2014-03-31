"Olivia will definitely be in the series and the plan is still to have David back," a source told RadioTimes.com.

Colman, whose character Ellie Miller was left bereft at the end of series one when her husband was unmasked as the killer of 11-year-old Danny Latimer, was still refusing to confirm whether she will be in the second series on Friday.

“I have no idea whether I am doing the next one but I sort of hope I am,” she said when collecting her best actress prize at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

However her involvement has been confirmed by production insiders who said that ITV still hopes that Colman will be reuniting with David Tennant, who played DI Alec Hardy in the first series.

Tennant is currently filming the US remake of Broadchurch, Gracepoint, alongside Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn.

Here's Colman speaking to RadioTimes.com about the "Broadchurch phenomenon" earlier in the year:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJfnfOmZKtw

