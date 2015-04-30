The Disney stars decided to meet up at a suitably PG location, eschewing glamorous bars (unlike the cast of Harry Potter) for a local bowling alley.

Jake Thomas tweeted a cute picture of their reunion with the words, "So this happened last night...":

Here's a reminder of what Lizzie, Miranda and the world's most irritating younger brother Matt used to look like back in the early noughties when they were in their teens, not their mid to late twenties. Times have changed, eh?

Sadly Gorgo – Lizzie and Miranda's other best friend, played by Adam Lamberg – was nowhere to be seen. But we're confident his absence doesn't mean they're not still the best of chums...