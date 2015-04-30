Take a chill pill! There's been a Lizzie McGuire reunion
Hilary Duff, Lalaine Vergara-Paras and Jake Thomas (aka Lizzie, Miranda and Matt) have been hanging out at a bowling alley 11 years after the hit teen sitcom ended
The BFFs have reunited! 11 years after we waved them a reluctant farewell, the stars of Lizzie McGuire have had a mini get-together in Los Angeles.
Hilary Duff, who played the titular character in the high school-set sitcom between 2001 and 2004, teamed up with fellow McGuire alumnus Lalaine Vergara-Paras, who played one of Lizzie's best friends Miranda, and Jake Thomas, who starred as her spiky-haired younger brother Matt.
The Disney stars decided to meet up at a suitably PG location, eschewing glamorous bars (unlike the cast of Harry Potter) for a local bowling alley.
Jake Thomas tweeted a cute picture of their reunion with the words, "So this happened last night...":
Here's a reminder of what Lizzie, Miranda and the world's most irritating younger brother Matt used to look like back in the early noughties when they were in their teens, not their mid to late twenties. Times have changed, eh?
Sadly Gorgo – Lizzie and Miranda's other best friend, played by Adam Lamberg – was nowhere to be seen. But we're confident his absence doesn't mean they're not still the best of chums...