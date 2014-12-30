"Reunited and it feels so good," Braff captioned the snap.

Sure the show ended in 2010. Sure the trio are friends in real life. Sure the word "reunited" probably just means back in the same place and not "Hey everyone, we're going to make more Scrubs episodes", but we can dream, right?

J.D. may have moved on from the Sacred Heart Hospital by the end of the ninth and final series, but he can come back. Heck, soaps bend over backwards to bring characters back from the dead. A simple job swap wouldn't be that hard, now, would it?