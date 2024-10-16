Sweetpea soundtrack: Full list of songs in Ella Purnell's dark comedy series
The new Sky series features songs from The Spice Girls and Bonnie Tyler.
Dark comedy drama series Sweetpea, which stars Fallout's Ella Purnell as a quiet wallflower who develops a taste for vengeful murder, has been a hit with fans and critics alike, with viewers drawn into the world of the show.
Along with Purnell, the series also stars Nicôle Lecky, Jon Pointing, Calam Lynch, Jeremy Swift and Dustin Demri-Burns, and it has a unique tone and sense of style.
When speaking with Radio Times magazine, Purnell said of the series: "I always say, if you take away the murders, it’s a sweet story. My character Rhiannon was bullied as a child, and she’s never quite grown up.
"She made herself invisible to hide from her bullies, so never did the things other people do. She didn’t go on dates; doesn’t have any friends; has never been to a club. She starts to feel more empowered throughout the series. She feels more empowered by killing her bullies and people who cross her."
Purnell also revealed that filming on the show was "probably the hardest shoot I've ever done – easily", while she added that it's "the thing I care the most about", when compared with her previous projects.
More like this
The show's sense of style is bolstered by a toe-tapping soundtrack, featuring tracks from artists including The Sugababes, Katy Perry and Bonnie Tyler.
But what other artists and songs feature on the soundtrack across the six episodes? Read on for everything you need to know about the Sweetpea soundtrack.
Sweetpea soundtrack: Full list of songs in Ella Purnell's dark comedy series
Episode 1
- I’m On Fire - The Staves
- New Rush - Gin Wigmore
- Destroy Everything You Touch (Vector Lovers Lost Version) - Ladytron
- Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying - Labi Siffre
- Round Round - Sugababes
- Who Do You Think You Are - Spice Girls
- Kids - Sleigh Bells
Episode 2
- S Makes The Flowers Grow - Folk Uke
- The Time Has Come - The Untouchables
- Total Eclipse Of The Heart - Bonnie Tyler
- Fight For This Love - Cheryl
- It Must Have Been Love - Roxette
- Roar - Katy Perry
- One Love - Blue
- You Should See Me In A Crown - Billie Eilish
Episode 3
- My Love For You - ESG
- Get Some - Lykke Li
- Yes Sir, I Can Boogie - Baccara
- Rose Garden - Lynn Anderson
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Episode 4
- Boys Wanna Be Her - Peaches
Episode 5
- Count Your Blessings - Mattiel
Episode 6
- Dance With Me Tonight - Olly Murs
- 9PM (Till I Come) - ATB
- Heaven - DJ Sammy
- I Love It - Icona Pop (feat Charli XCX)
- Lullaby - Grace Ives
Sweetpea is available to watch from Thursday 10th October on Sky Atlantic and NOW.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.