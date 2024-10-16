When speaking with Radio Times magazine, Purnell said of the series: "I always say, if you take away the murders, it’s a sweet story. My character Rhiannon was bullied as a child, and she’s never quite grown up.

"She made herself invisible to hide from her bullies, so never did the things other people do. She didn’t go on dates; doesn’t have any friends; has never been to a club. She starts to feel more empowered throughout the series. She feels more empowered by killing her bullies and people who cross her."

Purnell also revealed that filming on the show was "probably the hardest shoot I've ever done – easily", while she added that it's "the thing I care the most about", when compared with her previous projects.

The show's sense of style is bolstered by a toe-tapping soundtrack, featuring tracks from artists including The Sugababes, Katy Perry and Bonnie Tyler.

But what other artists and songs feature on the soundtrack across the six episodes? Read on for everything you need to know about the Sweetpea soundtrack.

Sweetpea soundtrack: Full list of songs in Ella Purnell's dark comedy series

Ella Purnell as Rhiannon in Sweetpea. Sky

Episode 1

I’m On Fire - The Staves

New Rush - Gin Wigmore

Destroy Everything You Touch (Vector Lovers Lost Version) - Ladytron

Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying - Labi Siffre

Round Round - Sugababes

Who Do You Think You Are - Spice Girls

Kids - Sleigh Bells

Episode 2

S Makes The Flowers Grow - Folk Uke

The Time Has Come - The Untouchables

Total Eclipse Of The Heart - Bonnie Tyler

Fight For This Love - Cheryl

It Must Have Been Love - Roxette

Roar - Katy Perry

One Love - Blue

You Should See Me In A Crown - Billie Eilish

Episode 3

My Love For You - ESG

Get Some - Lykke Li

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie - Baccara

Rose Garden - Lynn Anderson

Episode 4

Boys Wanna Be Her - Peaches

Episode 5

Count Your Blessings - Mattiel

Episode 6

Dance With Me Tonight - Olly Murs

9PM (Till I Come) - ATB

Heaven - DJ Sammy

I Love It - Icona Pop (feat Charli XCX)

Lullaby - Grace Ives

Sweetpea is available to watch from Thursday 10th October on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

