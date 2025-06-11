What soon entails is a cat-and-mouse race to figure out what has happened, with various individuals having their lives turned upside down in the process.

Well, now the series is coming to ITV1 for many to discover for the first time themselves.

It's been confirmed that Suspicion will premiere on Saturday 21st June on ITV1 at 10pm, with episodes also available to stream on ITVX.

Lydia West and Georgina Campbell in Suspicion. Apple TV

The official synopsis for Suspicion reads: "When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question.

"As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted.

"Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?"

At eight episodes long, the series is certainly a great option for anyone looking for their next drama to get stuck into, with plenty of familiar faces being dotted throughout the cast.

However, it is worth noting that the series was cancelled after its premiere season, so those looking for more may have to manage their expectations.

As well as Thurman, the cast includes Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) and Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), as well as Lydia West (It's a Sin), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of SHIELD), Angel Coulby (Merlin) and Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines).

The series itself was created by BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams, who is known for his work on BBC's The Victim, ITV's Chasing Shadows and Channel 4's Screw.

He has also written episodes of other hit shows like The Man in the High Castle, Killing Eve and DCI Banks.

Suspicion will premiere on Saturday 21st June on ITV1 at 10pm and is available to stream on Apple TV+.

