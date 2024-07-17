While that season saw Danny on a quest to find the truth and the death of their daughter Christina, this new season sees a still grieving Susannah on a mission to stop a murder, after a mysterious new client, Jon (Dominic Cooper), confesses his profession as a hit man while under hypnosis in a therapy session.

As in the first season, the new outing is made up mostly of two-hander episodes, with Susannah meeting a number of different characters played by big-name actors while on her quest.

But how does the season end, does Susannah manage to stop Jon, and what secret truths were uncovered along the way?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Suspect season 2.

Who killed Christina, who was Jon hired to kill and what happened to Danny in Suspect?

James Nesbitt in Suspect. Channel 4

While we found out at the end of season 1 that Jackie, played by Joely Richardson, was behind Christina's murder, in this season we found out that Jon was the one who did the deed, and Jackie's role was far less extensive.

Susannah found out the truth when speaking with Sapphire (Céline Buckens), a sex worker and friend of Christina. Sapphire had unknowingly let Jon in to Christina's apartment, and Jon had been hired by a mysterious client to kill Christina.

He went on to strangle her, and Jackie falsified the autopsy report to make it look like a suicide. Now, Jon had been hired to kill Sapphire, as she was a witness.

We also learned more about Danny's fate along the way. He had been admitted to a psychiatric unit, but had then ended up in intensive care, after supposedly jumping off the roof.

Susannah found out Alistair (Eddie Marsan), a doctor on the unit, had been blackmailed to falsify his report, and Danny had actually been pushed.

At the end of the season, Danny was still presumably in intensive care, fighting for his life. Jon told Susannah that Danny would be dead "soon", meaning people will likely be coming to finish the job...

Did Susannah stop Jon in Suspect?

Anne-Marie Duff as Dr Susannah Newman in Suspect. Channel 4 / Toon Aerts

Susannah did manage to stop Jon, but she almost ended up being killed by the mixed-up hitman herself.

She had found Sapphire knocked out, but as she tried to help her was knocked out herself, and taken to a warehouse on the Isle of Dogs by Jon.

He tied them both up but Susannah kept him talking. She deduced that his real name was Ben, and that he had been affected by his murder of Christina, so much so that that is why he had come to see her that morning for a therapy session, wanting to meet Christina's mother and understand her.

She got him to untie her while they both had a cigarette, and at the same time Sapphire worked on getting out of her own ties.

Susannah told him she forgave him for killing Christina, getting him to hug her and drop his knife.

Meanwhile, Sapphire, untied, managed to grab a nearby gun and, after a scuffle, Susannah picked it up off the floor and shot Jon/Ben dead.

Who hired Jon and how does the season end?

Dominic Cooper as Jon in Suspect season 2. Channel 4 / Toon Aerts

We don't yet know exactly who hired Jon but it seems that whoever they are, they are extremely powerful and there is a major conspiracy surrounding them.

They had seemingly got Detective Inspector Richard Groves (Ben Miller) under their employ, and he had been sending vulnerable young girls to Kate (Gina McKee) for therapy.

She had been recording the sessions and reporting back, and the girls had subsequently been going missing, being killed by Jon.

There were clearly other hitmen and guns for hire under their employ - Susannah witnessed men killed Joseph, an old client of hers who was helping Christina in her efforts to save Sapphire and track down Jon.

At the end of the season, as they escaped, Sapphire asked Susannah whether whoever was behind the conspiracy would come after them. Susannah said they would, but that they would find them and stop them first - clearly setting up a potential season 3.

Suspect season 2 is available to stream in full now on Channel 4.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.