"When you have the protagonist and the antagonist in the same scene, and the murderer is admitting that he's going to kill people, and it's that ticking clock of, 'When is he going to do it, where is he going to do it?' I thought the thriller aspects of that were handled really, really well," he added.

Pinnock, who plays Joseph, a former patient of Susannah's who is introduced in episode 6, also praised the writing for how effectively it keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

"That's one of the things that keeps you gripped," he said. "Everybody is a suspect, you don't know who she [Susannah] can trust. And because we're so embedded in the central character's story and world, we feel for her and we feel the danger that she feels.

"We're on the journey that she's on, and are suspicious as she is about everybody."

Nicholas Pinnock as Joseph and Anne-Marie Duff as Dr Susannah Newman. Channel 4

Suspect's sophomore season follows on from season 1, in which James Nesbitt's Danny Frater was investigating the death of his daughter.

Duff leads the season 2 cast as returning character Susannah, Danny's ex-wife and a psychologist who is still trapped in the throes of grief following their daughter's grisly demise – and, like her former partner, is determined to uncover the truth about her passing.

"When a mysterious new client, Jon Fallow, makes a disturbing confession under hypnosis, Susannah is forced to embark on her own deadly mission to save a life, the way she couldn’t do with her own daughter," reads the official synopsis.

Additional cast includes Ben Miller, Tamsin Greig, Vinette Robinson, Eddie Marsan, Celine Buckens and Gina McKee.

Suspect season 2 will start airing at 9pm on Wednesday 17th July on Channel 4.

