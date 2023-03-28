And then there are shows the critics love and can’t stop talking about, regardless of whether anyone is watching it. Occasionally a show will be very popular, widely talked about and get huge ratings – and then you are approaching peak TV.

What makes a television programme cut through? Sometimes it’s sheer weight of ratings, meaning millions of people are all watching the same show and talking about it. Other times it’s word of mouth, as a hardcore band of fans spreads the news that there’s a slow-burning hit so good you can’t afford to miss it.

Succession, the HBO family business saga following the awful, scheming clan presided over by Logan Roy, began in the UK on Sky five years ago and is now into its last instalment. According to our previewers, it doesn’t disappoint, with supreme storytelling and terrific performances.

In this issue of Radio Times magazine – out now – Brian Cox, whose role as Logan has won him a whole new generation of fans, reflects on the secret of the show’s success: “It’s about greed, entitlement, all those elements that are pretty repellent. But the audience love it. They love to hate!”

So why end it now? And what will he do next? Find out the answers to those questions in his revealing interview.

As Daisy May Cooper returns to BBC One playing the lead in dark new comedy Rain Dogs, she reveals how her life has changed since This Country

Sky News’ Stuart Ramsay recounts his horrific experiences reporting on the frontline of Ukraine, getting shot and narrowly missing being blown up in a missile strike

Anthony Horowitz on why audiences should reject binge-watching, the lack of concentration in the young and his views of celebrity children’s authors

Speaking to The Radio Times Podcast: Freema Agyeman on her memories as David Tennant’s companion in Doctor Who, the pioneering nature of the series in shaping British television and the need for more representation behind the camera

