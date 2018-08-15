"Stunningly written and performed": fans hail the return of ITV drama Unforgotten
Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar have a heartbreaking case to tackle in series three
If the opening episode of Unforgotten series three didn't give you a lump in your throat, you can't be human. The drama kicked off with the discovery of a skeleton buried beneath the central reservation of the M1 motorway – and DCI Cassie Stewart and DI Sunny Khan's latest cold case looks to be one of the most heartbreaking yet.
Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar deliver sensitive and moving performances as two cops determined to identify the young teenage girl whose bones have lain undisturbed for years. Their clue: a metal plate fitted to a fractured limb, traced back to a hospital in Cyprus.
Audiences have praised the drama for its sensitivity and its spectacular performances:
Of course, there were tough moments to watch...
Some also have concerns about Bob the Builder voice actor Neil Morrissey, who plays an untrustworthy door-to-door insurance salesman. He's a suspect – but will he be the killer?
Unforgotten continues on Sundays on ITV
This article was originally published on 16 July 2018