If the opening episode of Unforgotten series three didn't give you a lump in your throat, you can't be human. The drama kicked off with the discovery of a skeleton buried beneath the central reservation of the M1 motorway – and DCI Cassie Stewart and DI Sunny Khan's latest cold case looks to be one of the most heartbreaking yet.

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar deliver sensitive and moving performances as two cops determined to identify the young teenage girl whose bones have lain undisturbed for years. Their clue: a metal plate fitted to a fractured limb, traced back to a hospital in Cyprus.