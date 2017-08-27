JK Rowling and Jenna Coleman went head to head on Bank Holiday Sunday with Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling airing on BBC1 while 2016's hit period drama Victoria returned for a second series on ITV.

But which show won the Bank Holiday Battle in your house? The BBC's adaptation of Rowling's tale of troubled military man turned private investigator Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and his hunt for the person responsible for the death of a supermodel? Or Daisy Goodwin's lavish period drama about Britain's most beloved diminutive Head of State, Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) and her struggle to balance motherhood and monarchy?