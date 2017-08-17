Series two of the ITV series will see Coleman's young queen balancing motherhood and monarchy, while trying to maintain a healthy relationship with her husband. Screenwriter Daisy Goodwin did tell us to keep an eye out for projectiles at the Radio Times Festival earlier this year.

Rowling's The Cuckoo's Calling couldn't be further from its scheduling rival. Based on Strike: The Cuckoo’s Calling, the TV adaptation sees Tom Burke’s titular private detective (who’s a mentally scarred ex-soldier) taking on exceedingly perilous cases from a dingy office in the West End.

While investigating a supermodel’s death (was it really suicide?) he finds himself smack bang in the middle of a massive conspiracy that puts his life at risk. And Holliday Grainger’s coming along for the ride as as his sidekick Robin Ellacott.

A queen in crisis or a detective in danger? Now that's what we call a decent Bank Holiday Sunday TV dilemma.