With the Paris Olympics only a couple of weeks away, you might like to keep this week's issue at your side as a companion to our day-by-day guide to the Games for those moments when the weightlifting is weighing heavy or you’re beginning to drown in water polo matches.

Among the list of 101 programmes we also speak to Apple TV+ executives Jay Hunt and Eddy Cue and discover how they made hit series like the spy drama Slow Horses; Andrew Lincoln tells us why he’s returning to his role in the zombie chiller The Walking Dead; and actor, writer and director Dolly Wells explains why getting older has only made her more creative.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Comedian Lee Mack and Shane Allen, co-founder of Boffola Pictures and former BBC Director of Comedy, debate the future of the sitcom and why broadcasters struggle today to develop new shows with strong characters and consistent jokes

Emma Willis and Matt Willis, co-presenters of the upcoming Netflix series Love Is Blind UK, discuss the history of British dating shows, the impact of Blind Date and how their initial romance was not one of minds but pretty faces

Jon Holmes, comedian and cancer survivor, highlights the lack of awareness and screening programmes for prostate cancer, urging men over 50 to get tested

In the Radio Times Podcast, Dolly Wells talks ambition, the beauty of ageing and Emily Mortimer

