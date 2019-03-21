Of the casting, Stormzy said: "As a diehard fan of Malorie's novels, being a part of this important show is a dream come true."

The series, penned by Being Human creator Toby Whithouse, is set in an alternate world, in which whites and blacks are segregated. Stormzy joins cast members Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders), who will play Callum, a 'Nought' and member of the white underclass, and newcomer Masali Baduza, who plays Sephy, a member of the ruling black class.

Masli Baduza and Jack Rowan in Noughts & Crosses (BBC)

Author Blackman said: "The first time I met Stormzy he informed me he was a huge fan of my Noughts and Crosses series of books. I’m thrilled he will now be a part of the Noughts + Crosses TV production. It's so exciting!”

Executive producer Preethi Mavahalli added: "As an icon of black British culture, we are honoured to have Stormzy play a part in this adaptation of a novel he's such a fan of."

Noughts + Crosses is set to air later this year