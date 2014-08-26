“We practically reduced our cast to tears by telling them the plan. Honestly, Mark [Gatiss] and myself are so excited with what we’ve got coming up, probably more excited than we’ve ever been about Sherlock… honestly, I think we can [top the last season].”

With villainous Moriarty – once presumed dead – on his way back to cause mischief for Sherlock and Dr John Watson, we can only imagine. Let’s just hope there are no more roof tops for Sherlock to jump off...

Meanwhile, any fans fearing an imminent conclusion to the popular detective series can breathe a deep sigh of relief as the showrunners have no plans to give the show a rest anytime soon.

“What’s happening with Sherlock is unusual,” says Moffat. “We will keep coming back to it.”