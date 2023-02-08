Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party last week, Moffat explained that while he was still unsure what might happen in the follow-up season, he'd like to see Stanley Tucci return to solve another case as death row detective Jefferson Grieff.

Last month, Steven Moffat revealed he was planning on turning his attention to a potential season 2 of Inside Man – and now he's given another update about the status of the second run.

“I haven’t figured that one out yet, that’s the honest answer to that," he said when asked what season 2 might involve. "We’re going to have meetings about it and I better get my head in order! So I don’t know."

He continued: "Obviously, it would be fun to get Jefferson Grieff preventing another atrocity. That’d be nice. We’d like to do that.”

Speaking to BBC's Today programme in January, Moffat said that he had been "looking at the enthusiastically-nodded-about graphs and apparently [Inside Man] performed quite well” before revealing that conversations had just started about a renewal.

The four-part first season of Inside Man followed a number of characters including troubled vicar Harry Watling (David Tennant), maths tutor Janice Fife (Dolly Wells), crime journalist Beth Davenport (Lydia West) and the aforementioned Jefferson Grieff as their various stories became entangled.

Meanwhile, one series that Moffat seems to have ruled himself out of making a return to for the time being is Doctor Who, with the former showrunner explaining that he has no intention to write further episodes under returning boss Russell T Davies.

"It would be career madness, even by my standards, to go back in a junior capacity to a show I used to run," he said. "I’d have to be insane to do that..."

