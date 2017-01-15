“You know all that utter rot in that article that Mark responded to about [last week’s episode] the Six Thatchers being like a Bond movie, because it had a three-minute punch-up in it? Which Bond movie has a three-minute punch-up in it? Next week though…”

“It’s like Thunderball,” Gatiss joked, before adding that the finale bore a resemblance to the World War Two-era Universal Studios-produced Holmes films, which starred Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce and saw Holmes in rather action-packed stories where he fought Nazis (among other threats).

“It’s the most like a Universal Sherlock Holmes that we’ve ever done,” Gatiss said. “It’s like a Basil Rathbone one. It’s absolutely crazy.”

And apparently, we’ll be seeing a lot more of what Sherlock and Mycroft’s mysterious sibling Euros (Siân Brooke) has to offer as well.

“Wait ‘til you see her next week,” Moffat said. “Next week is amazing.”

We’re sure we speak for many viewers when we say we can hardly wait.

Sherlock continues on BBC1 next Sunday (15th January) at 9.00pm

