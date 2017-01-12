On the surface, Culverton Smith is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, a man who makes millions for charity and is loved as a national treasure.

But Smith has a dark secret – he’s a serial killer. Murder may not have been among Savile’s sins but Smith certainly shares a modus operandi when it comes to getting away with his crimes.

Just like Savile, he “sort of owns” a hospital, which is where he carries out his atrocities, largely uninterrupted by staff who are bullied into turning a bind eye to his disturbing behaviour by a man who has their livelihoods in the palm of his hand and is seen by millions as beyond reproach.

Culverton Smith spends a great deal of his time in his "favourite room" in the hospital, the morgue, talking to the dead. And in one scene that will send a shiver down the spine of anyone who knows the Savile case, he brandishes a bunch of keys which give him access to any area of the hospital, and the ability to lock any of its rooms.

I don’t know what Moffat or Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss would have to say about the parallels – at the Q&A that followed the press screening of The Lying Detective, there was no mention of Savile. But for me, at least, his shadow loomed large.

