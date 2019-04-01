Steve Arnott is in grave danger in trailer for Line of Duty episode two
Martin Compston's character needs to watch out
Poor DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) has been through the wars since he first walked through the doors of AC-12. He's been beaten up, almost had his fingers chopped off with a bolt-cutter, and been thrown down a stairwell, landing him (temporarily) in a wheelchair.
And now a trailer for Line of Duty series five's second episode has revealed that Steve is – once again – in grave danger.
"I've got a plan. Something big," says Stephen Graham's menacing character John Corbett – just before a shot of a balaclava-clad thug putting a gun to the back of Steve's head. Not Steve!
Now Hastings knows that Corbett is an undercover officer who appears to have gone rogue, it seems the police will take on the balaclava gang head-on in episode two.
"Your orders are to apprehend John Corbett," Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) tells his team. "If you've ever asked yourself why we do this job, this is it..."
Line of Duty continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC1