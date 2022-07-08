Stephen Graham joins Netflix adaptation of crime mystery Bodies

The Line of Duty star will be joining The Queen's Gambit's Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Unorthodox's Shira Haas and The Responder's Amaka Okafor in the main cast of Bodies, which follows four detectives in four different eras of London as they investigate the same murder.

Stephen Graham is set to star in upcoming crime drama Bodies – Netflix 's adaptation of Si Spencer's graphic novel.

Graham has been cast as Elias Mannix, who Netflix has teased as "a central character to the story".

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Amaka Okafor, Shira Haas and Kyle Soller

The eight-part series will see four detectives across different time periods – DS Whiteman (Fortune-Lloyd), DC Maplewood (Haas), DS Hasan (Okafor) and DI Hillinghead (The Inheritance's Kyle Soller) – uncover a conspiracy that spans 150 years around an unidentified body found in Whitechapel.

Developed for TV by Torchwood writer Paul Tomalin and directed by The Lazarus Project producer Marco Kreuzpaintner, Bodies will bring Si Spencer's limited novel series Bodies – which was first published in 2014 – to the screen.

BAFTA nominated actor Stephen Graham is best known for starring in Channel 4 dramas Help and Time as well as This Is England and Line of Duty, while Fortune-Lloyd rose to fame after playing Francis Weston in Wolf Hall and Townes in The Queen's Gambit.

Israeli actress Haas received an Emmy nomination for her performance in Netflix drama Unorthodox, while Okafor is best known for her roles in The Split, Des, Grace, The Responder and for voicing Nada in The Sandman podcast series.

They'll be starring alongside American actor Kyle Soller, who has appeared in Anna Karenina, The Trip to Spain, Poldark, Brexit: The Uncivil War and Silent Witness.

