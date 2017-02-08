Looks like Daisy Goodwin may have baked a disappointing Victoria (get it?) sponge cake to take to the table reading...

Goodwin has already teased RadioTimes.com with some tantalising details about Victoria's return. Series two will be set in the 1840s, and will likely see Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) become a devoted father.

Motherhood will also play a central role for the Queen – but no news yet on the fate of Skerrett and Francatelli's romance.

The next series is expected to air on ITV in the autumn.