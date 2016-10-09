11 things we learned about Victoria series 2 from screenwriter Daisy Goodwin
What's going to happen to Albert? And will we ever see Lord M again?
Published: Sunday, 9 October 2016 at 8:10 pm
It's been a crazy few months for screenwriter Daisy Goodwin, as her debut drama Victoria claimed the Sunday night crown and nabbed a second series in the process.
But what can we expect when Jenna Coleman reclaims her throne? And when will we see series two on TV?
We sat the woman behind Her Majesty down for an exclusive Twitter Q&A with the fans and here's what we learned...
1. She has already started writing the story
2. It’s going to be set in the 1840s
3. It could feature scenes of Albert being a doting dad
*Cue ovaries exploding at the mere thought of Tom Hughes playing with a baby*
4. Victoria’s thoughts on motherhood will most likely play a major role
5. And there will definitely, DEFINITELY, be more dogs
6. Eve Myles’ Mrs Jenkins is likely to return
7. The future of Ms Skerrett and Francatelli’s romance remains uncertain
8. Albert definitely won’t die… yet
9. There's no word on whether or not we’ll see more of Lord M
10. The series will be followed by a 2017 Christmas special
11. And there could well be many follow-ups, for years and years to come
The final episode of Victoria series 1 airs on ITV on Sunday 9th October at 9pm
