Lee has come a long way from the man who was once ashamed of his medium. “When I was young, I was embarrassed to tell people that I wrote comic books,” he admits. “I even changed my name because people hated them so much. My name used to be Stanley Martin Lieber.”

“I was saving it for the great American novel, which I never wrote.”

Still, he is clearly immensely proud of his legacy, and his sight difficulties haven’t stopped him from creating Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, the story of a supernaturally lucky detective played by James Nesbitt, which comes to Sky on Friday 22nd January.

More like this

“I always say that luck is the greatest superpower, because if you have good luck, everything goes your way.”

Read the full interview with Stan Lee in this week’s Radio Times magazine available in shops from Tuesday 12th January and from Apple Newsstand

Advertisement

To find out more about sight and hearing loss, or to help someone affected by it, please visit Sense