Stan Lee on his failing eyesight: "I can't read comic books anymore"
The creator of Spider-man, Iron Man and many others can no longer see the medium he pioneered
He’s the man who gave Spider-man his webs and wisecracks and created countless other superheroes. But Stan 'the Man' Lee has revealed he is tragically no longer able to read comics due to his failing eyesight.
“My eyesight has gotten terrible and I can’t read comic books any more,” the 93 year says in this week’s Radio Times magazine. “The print is too small. Not only a comic book, but I can’t read the newspaper or a novel or anything. I miss reading 100 per cent. It’s my biggest miss in the world.”
Lee has come a long way from the man who was once ashamed of his medium. “When I was young, I was embarrassed to tell people that I wrote comic books,” he admits. “I even changed my name because people hated them so much. My name used to be Stanley Martin Lieber.”
“I was saving it for the great American novel, which I never wrote.”
Still, he is clearly immensely proud of his legacy, and his sight difficulties haven’t stopped him from creating Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, the story of a supernaturally lucky detective played by James Nesbitt, which comes to Sky on Friday 22nd January.
“I always say that luck is the greatest superpower, because if you have good luck, everything goes your way.”
