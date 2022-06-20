Squid Game creator struggling to write season 2 – has "a lot" of ideas

According to star Lee Jung-jae, who is reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun/456 in the second run – Hwang is "struggling" to write the script at the moment, largely because he has so many ideas.

With its first season having broken just about every Netflix record going, it's safe to say that the second instalment of Squid Game is very hotly anticipated – and it looks like creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is feeling the pressure.

"[It] looks like he has a lot of different ideas," he explained during an interview with People.

"But writing a [script] is something that you don't know when it's going to [be finished]. Only director Hwang knows and [it] feels like he's really struggling to write the script."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the same interview, Lee said that he'd been tempted to ask Hwang for some clues as to what might happen in the second run, but he's held off for now as he reckons it will be a more satisfying experience to wait until the whole script is ready.

"When there's this present that you want... you're waiting for that [and] you're so excited to get it, you don't want to have it little by little," he said.

"You want the whole package at once, so I'm just waiting for director Hwang to give me the whole scenario, and I'm really excited for it."

One thing we do know about the second season is that it will introduce Cheol-su, the boyfriend of Young-hee – the giant robot doll that detected movement in the Red Light, Green Light game during the first season.

That news was announced last week in a statement that officially confirmed the show's renewal, with Netflix also teasing that "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back".

Alongside the message, the streamer also posted a short video showing a robotic eye lighting up, which at first appeared to be Young-hee, but could now seemingly be that of Cheol-su.

Squid Game season 1 is available to watch on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix or alternatively head to our TV Guide for something to watch tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.